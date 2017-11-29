John E Slack

John Elton Slack, age 57 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Thursday, November 23, 2017 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He worked at Electrodyne in shipping and receiving for 28 years. John was born July 11, 1960 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Norma (King) Slack and the late James E. Slack. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother – Omar T. Slack; sister – Linda L. May; father-in-law – Al Liso and mother-in-law – Phyllis Liso. John Elton Slack, age 57 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Thursday, November 23, 2017 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He worked at Electrodyne in shipping and receiving for 28 years. John was born July 11, 1960 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Norma (King) Slack and the late James E. Slack. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother – Omar T. Slack; sister – Linda L. May; father-in-law – Al Liso and mother-in-law – Phyllis Liso.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Slack is survived by his wife – Patty J. (Liso) Slack; one son – John Slack, II and wife Shanna of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one daughter – Amber Burkhart and husband Zac of Mt. Orab, Ohio; six grandchildren; three sisters – Rose F. Stephany and husband Bill of Bethel, Ohio, Kathy I. Watson and husband Tim of Georgetown, Ohio and Peggy Turner and husband Jeff of Williamsburg, Ohio; one brother – James M. Slack and wife Sherry of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two brothers-in-law – Donnie Glover of Williamsburg, Ohio and Jimmy Liso of Sardinia, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Kathy Glover of Williamsburg, Ohio; six nephews and five nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, November 30, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Mike Haley will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Southern Ohio Chapter, 2300 Wall Street, Suite H, Cincinnati, Ohio 45212.