Dale G Ferriel

Dale Glenn Ferriel age 89 of Buford passed away Monday November 27, 2017 at his residence. He was born March 18, 1928 in Madisonville, Ohio the son of the late Estel and Frances (Dumford) Ferriel. Mr. Ferriel proudly served his country in the United States Army and was awarded 2 Purple Hearts during the Korean War. He worked as an assembler and scraper at the Cincinnati Milacron Company for 25 years and he was a member of the Mt. Orab Church of Christ.

Mr. Ferriel is survived by his wife, Barbara (Bailey) Ferriel whom he married on October 23, 1953; a daughter, Penny (Gary) Ferriel Smith of Kettering; a granddaughter, Paige (Peter) Gehres of Hilliard; twin great grandsons, Abraham Peter Gehres and Oliver Dale Gehres; a great granddaughter, Evelyn Paige Gehres; a brother, Dick (Alice) Ferriel of Mt. Orab; a brother-in-law, George Griffith and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a beloved grandson, Spencer Wildasin; a sister, Dorothy Griffith and a sister-in-law, Helen Ferriel.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday December 3, 2017 at the Mt. Orab Church of Christ. Funeral services will take place at 6:00 p.m. following visitation. Joe Strunk, Hugh Hurley and Glenn Hess will be officiating. Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday December 4th in the Buford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Orab Church of Christ, Church Campaign, 400 Smith Avenue, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. The Davis-Turner Funeral Home is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc