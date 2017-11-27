Robert R Moore

Robert Ray Moore, age 70 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a retired repairman for Cincinnati Bell for 41 years. Robert was born May 10, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Robert Lee and Helen (Brown) Moore. Robert Ray Moore, age 70 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a retired repairman for Cincinnati Bell for 41 years. Robert was born May 10, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Robert Lee and Helen (Brown) Moore.

Mr. Moore is survived by his wife – Patricia Ann (Mosteller) Moore; five sons – Wade Moore of Georgetown, Ohio, Chad (Laurie Halmi) Moore of Owensville, Ohio, Bobby (Jill) Strotman of Amelia, Ohio, Brandon (Courtney) Strotman of Williamsburg, Ohio and Brad (Crystal) Strotman of Mt.Orab, Ohio; two daughters – Brandy (Jeremy) Dodson of Amelia, Ohio and Brianne (Brett) Van Pelt of Alexandria, Kentucky; eighteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; one sister – Renie (Dave) Williamson Granville, Ohio; three nieces – Wendy (Eric) Zigo of Granville, Ohio, Stephanie (Tony) Edwards of Orlando, Florida and Stacie (Jim) Smith of Granville, Ohio; two great nieces and two great nephews.

Following cremation, memorial services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation, 5755 Granger Road, Suite 335, Independence, Ohio 44131.