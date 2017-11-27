Robert K King

Robert Kelly King, age 56 of Hamersville, Ohio died November 18, 2017 at his residence. He was an engineer and a member of the Union Masonic Lodge # 71 in Ripley, Ohio. Kelly was born September 20, 1961 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Robert Martin and Mary Ruth (Atherton) King.

Kelly is survived by one son – Brandon Carrington and his wife Britney of Jamestown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Isabel Elaine, Isla June, Alexander Golden and Hazel Mae and one sister – Kristi Truitt of Georgetown, Ohio. Following cremation, there will be no services.

The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.