Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death ‘Real Money’ at RULH Middle School Ripley High School celebrates Veterans Day Reward increases for information leading to conviction in Stykes’ murder Ripley Village Christmas update Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Aberdeen Police Department receives ‘Shop With a Cop’ donation Benefit to take place Nov. 17 for Grace Copple St. Michael students take part in Community Soup Supper Voters return Worley to the bench Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber RULH NHS welcomes new inductees K-9 Units and handlers visit RULH High School EMS members honored for service Road work on Ripley streets to begin Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves RULH MS students hold first Science Club meeting Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Ripley Council considers insurance changes, will be making repairs on Rankin Hill Road PRC Walk for Life raises $4,600 Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Ripley FFA off to a busy start this year Ripley River Village Christmas adds new events Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Prints available of Eagle Creek Bridge, by local artist Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Ripley McDonalds robbed overnight Familiar pizzeria in Ripley has new owners Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer
Obituaries

Marc W Bolce

About

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment

Marc Wheeler Bolce, age 61 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at his residence. He was the co-owner of the former Bolce’s Pub in Georgetown, Ohio. He was born January 22, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Louis Henri and Joyce Anne (Wheeler) Bolce.

He was also preceded in death by his wife – Deborah Sue (Phillips) Bolce earlier this year. They were married December 29, 1978. Marc is survived by one son – Blake Bolce of St. John, Virgin Island; one daughter – Carie Moeckel and husband Paul of Hamilton, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Victoria and Kaitlyn Hausman both of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Chase, Aaron, Morgan, Autumn, Jacob and Matthew Moeckel all of Hamilton, Ohio; two brothers – Louis Bolce and wife Natasha of Manhattan, New York and Jon Bolce and wife Sandy of Port Orange, Florida; two sisters – Bonnie Morgalis and husband Jim of Blue Ash, Ohio and Kim Petrie of Loveland, Ohio; his mother-in-law – Irene Phillips of Georgetown, Ohio; three sisters-in-law – Sherry Mitchell and husband Jeff of Georgetown, Ohio, Gail Balzhiser and husband Donnie of Cincinnati, Ohio and Missy Kirkpatrick and husband Dusty of Bethel, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Monday, November 27, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Road, Blue Ash OH 45242 Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Ripley Bee