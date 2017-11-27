June R Williams

June Rose Williams, ,age 69 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, November 20, 2017 at the Villa Georgetown Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. Mrs. Williams had worked at US Shoe in Cincinnati, Ohio and Ripley, Ohio and later retired as Manager of the United Dairy Farmers Store in Georgetown, Ohio.

She was born June 16, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Roy William and Ethel Naomi (Wright) Bohl. She was also preceded in death by one sister – Beatrice Davis. Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband of fifty years – Darrell Williams, whom she married October 28, 1967; three sons – David Anthony Williams and wife Brenda of Peebles, Ohio, Kelly Williams and wife Jessica of Loveland, Ohio and Jeff Liming and wife Kellie of Winchester, Ohio; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; two sisters – Patricia Smith of Batavia, Ohio and Connie Knox and husband Jay of Georgetown, Ohio; four brothers – Sterling Bohl and wife Angela of Dayton, Ohio, Clyde Bohl and wife Cindy of West Moreland, New York, Danny Bohl and wife Debbie of Flemingsburg, Kentucky and Roy Bohl and wife Sue of Billerica, Massachusetts and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 25, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Garrell Florence will be officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.