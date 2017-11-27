Carl L Watson

Carl Lee Watson, age 60 of Ripley, Ohio died Friday, November 24, 2017 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a water department supervisor for the village of Ripley, Ohio. He also was a member of the Union Masonic Lodge # 71, the Cincinnati Scottish Rite, the Syrian Shrine and the Sons of the American Legion. Carl was born October 8, 1957 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Ruby (Cox) Watson and the late David Arthur Watson.

Carl is survived by his wife of forty two years – Deborah (Sidwell) Watson, whom he married October 11, 1975; two daughters – Dana Adams and husband Marty of Ripley, Ohio and Channan Fain and husband Donald of Ripley, Ohio; his mother – Ruby (Cox) Watson of New Hope, Ohio; four grandchildren – Jacob and Bailey Adams, Kaylyn Ecker and Allysa Fain; two great grandchildren – Mahala and Adaline Neidich; one brother – David Watson and wife Hannah of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, November 30, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday with Masonic Services at 7:45 P.M.. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Courts Fussnecker American Legion Post #367, 2944 Elk River Road, Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com