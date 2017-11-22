Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death ‘Real Money’ at RULH Middle School Ripley High School celebrates Veterans Day Reward increases for information leading to conviction in Stykes’ murder Ripley Village Christmas update Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Aberdeen Police Department receives ‘Shop With a Cop’ donation Benefit to take place Nov. 17 for Grace Copple St. Michael students take part in Community Soup Supper Voters return Worley to the bench Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber RULH NHS welcomes new inductees K-9 Units and handlers visit RULH High School EMS members honored for service Road work on Ripley streets to begin Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves RULH MS students hold first Science Club meeting Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Ripley Council considers insurance changes, will be making repairs on Rankin Hill Road PRC Walk for Life raises $4,600 Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Ripley FFA off to a busy start this year Ripley River Village Christmas adds new events Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Prints available of Eagle Creek Bridge, by local artist Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Ripley McDonalds robbed overnight Familiar pizzeria in Ripley has new owners Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’
Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games

Georgetown’s Noah Pack drains a field goal over a North Adams defender during the Nov. 18 Foundation Game at Georgetown.

 

By Wade Linville – 

The Georgetown High School varsity boys and girls basketball teams played host to the North Adams for the annual OHSAA Foundation Game on Nov. 18.
Local hoop fans got the opportunity to see some preseason hoop action with the official start of the new season just around the corner.
The evening kicked off with the high school varsity girls’ contest between the home standing Lady G-Men and the North Adams Lady Green Devils.
The Lady Green Devils return a very talented and experienced crew of players, while the Lady G-Men are a very young team with no seniors and several players who lack significant varsity experience under the leadership of their first-year head coach Janel Blankespoor.
The Lady G-Men fell behind 22-5 in the first quarter and would end up suffering an 80-28.
The varsity boys’ contest that followed was a much closer game with the visiting Green Devils pulling off a narrow 69-65 win over the G-Men.
The Green Devils came out hot, scoring their first 18 points off three pointers and later sinking two field goals from inside the arc to hold a 22-10 lead over the G-Men after the first period of play.
The G-Men rallied back in the second quarter to outscore the Devils 18-14 in the frame, and at halftime break it was North Adams leading 36-28.
The G-Men were outscored 17-16 in the third quarter to trail 53-44.
The G-Men went on to outscore the Green Devils 21-16 in the fourth quarter, but their late-game rally came too little, too late, as North Adams was able to connect on some key free throws at the end of the game to claim the four-point victory.
Leading the way in scoring for the G-Men was junior center Noah Pack with 23 points, sinking seven field goals and connecting on seven-of-seven attempts from the foul line.
Georgetown senior Jonathan Strickland finished with 10 points.
Leading the way in scoring for the Green Devils was Ryan Shupert with 23 points.
Proceeds from the annual G-Men vs. Green Devils OHSAA Foundation Game go to benefit the local Coaches vs. Cancer Fund.

