Ripley Village Christmas update

By Fred Dengler –

Events are happening before, during and after Ripley River Village Christmas Weekend:

Before the RVC weekend be sure to decorate for the Holidays with free greens, courtesy of the RVC Committee in front of the big red barn on 3rd St. Greens will be available Thanksgiving weekend.

Be sure to decorate your home before RVC with winners announced at the Library Tree Lighting on December 8th at 5:30.

Get in on the huge RVC Raffle with great prizes/presents.

Buckets with tickets are at local Ripley merchants including Citizens. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5 and all proceeds go to funding RVC expenses.