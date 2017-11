Ripley High School celebrates Veterans Day

By Martha B. Jacob –

RULH High School held an emotional and special Veterans Day Assembly on Thursday, Nov. 9 in the presence of at least 16 visiting American Veterans from in and around the community.

Veterans included:

• Phillip Watson, Army, specialist 4th class, 3 years service

• Robert Warner, Navy 2 years service Radar Man 2nd class, Navy

•Bud DeVore, Corporal, Air Force, 5 years service

• Sonny Bradford, Air Force 4 years service E3

• Colonel Rick Klinker, USMC 30 years service

• Otis Kokensparger Sgt. Major, USMC 30 years service

• Don Phillips Master gunnery Sgt. US MC, 30 years

• Chris Jenkins Specialist 4th class Army, 4 years of service

• Harry Bridge, Airman, Navy, 4 years service

• Mike West, E5, Navy, 6 years service

• James Clark Colonel, USMC, 30 years service

• Isaac Jones, SSG Staff sergeant, army 20 years service

• Doug Bowery, specialist 4th class Army, 3 years service

•Kathy Rice, American Legion Auxiliary 3 years service

Lillie Rice, Chaplain American Legion Auxillary, 37 years service

• Ray Westgerdes, active duty E6, Navy, 12 years service

• Alea Hoffmeister, Sherrod Brown’s Office representative