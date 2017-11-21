Reward increases for information leading to conviction in Stykes’ murder

By Wayne Gates –

One of the most famous criminal cases in Brown County is getting new attention.

Two anonymous donors in the county have pledged $5,000 each to add to the reward money for information that leads to a conviction of the killer of Brittany Stykes and her unborn child in August of 2013.

Stykes’ young daughter was also shot in the head in the attack on U.S. 68 south of Georgetown, but survived.

The reward now totals $20,000.

“I was totally surprised when I got the call from the sheriff’s department that the reward had doubled. To the two people that came forward and put the money up, I would sincerely like to thank them,” said David Dodson, the father and grandfather of the victims.

“Hopefully this will bring some new news in the case and somebody will come forward and talk and move things forward.”