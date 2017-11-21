‘Real Money’ at RULH Middle School

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Middle School had “Real Money Real World” come in and give a presentation to the 8th Grade.

“Real Money” is a financial literacy program for youth from Ohio State University Extension. This program focuses on a three part approach to learning.

The program starts in the classroom with Mrs. Skaggs teaching lessons on jobs, taxes, house payments, insurances, and child care. The second part of the program is the hands on portion of budget management and decision-making spending simulation.

The students then went from table to table collecting information about each aspect of their lives.

The third part of the program is conducted by Mrs. Skaggs in the classroom which consists of a post-session evaluation of spending choices made during the simulation.

Real money is fun and distinctive because it includes an interactive spending simulation that provides the opportunity to make lifestyle and budget choices similar to those made by 27-year-old adults.

We want to thank everyone that made this experience possible for our young people.