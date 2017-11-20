Grandfather charged in boy’s death

An 11 year old Mt. Orab boy is dead after being restrained by his step-grandfather until he stopped breathing.

Donald Martin, Jr. was in the Brown County Jail at press time, charged with Reckless Homicide, a third degree felony. He was arraigned on Saturday and his bond was set at $100 thousand.

The incident happened on Friday, Nov. 17.

“The grandfather restrained the child in a living room area on a couch. He’s a 400 pound man and this was an 11 year old child. He restrained him on the couch and that resulted in the boys death,” said Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin. More details will be available in the Nov. 23 News Democrat later this week.