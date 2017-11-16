Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph

Fayetteville-Perry softball standout to continue career at collegiate level –

It’s official! Fayetteville-Perry’s senior softball standout, Paige Vilvens, will continue her career as a student/athlete on the collegiate level at the College of Mount St. Joseph following high school graduation. Vilvens recently signed her National Letter of Intent, committing to the MSJ women’s softball program.

A signing ceremony was held on Friday, Nov. 10 at Fayetteville-Perry High School with coaches, school staff members, family, and friends present.

“They have a very good nursing program and I really liked the coaches there,” Vilvens said regarding her decision to attend Mount St. Joseph.

Vilvens enters her fourth year as a varsity softball starter in the spring of 2018 after three outstanding seasons with the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets.

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference softball all-star led the Lady Rockets in hitting as a junior last spring with a batting average of .623, an on-base-percentage of .671, and a slugging percentage of 1.246, reflective of all three of her high school seasons.

She was also the Lady Rockets’ ace in the pitcher’s circle. As a junior she pitched 91.2 innings to record 110 strikeouts with an ERA of 1.37.

“Paige is very driven and focused on both her career path and playing

softball and we are very proud of her and her decision to go to Mount Saint

Joseph,” said her high school softball coach and father, Joe Vilvens.

While Paige Vilvens was excited to get the opportunity to continue her softball career at the collegiate level, she is also heart broken by the fact that she will have to leave behind the coaches, teammates, school staff members, and classmates that have provided support during her time as a student/athlete at Fayetteville-Perry High School.

“All of my teammates have been really supportive. Everything we have done has been a team effort, and it has helped me to become better as a player,” she said. “(Playing softball in college) is something I’ve wanted to do my whole life. I’ve been playing softball since I was four, so getting to play college softball is really exciting for me.”