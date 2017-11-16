Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Aberdeen Police Department receives ‘Shop With a Cop’ donation Benefit to take place Nov. 17 for Grace Copple St. Michael students take part in Community Soup Supper Voters return Worley to the bench Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber RULH NHS welcomes new inductees K-9 Units and handlers visit RULH High School EMS members honored for service Road work on Ripley streets to begin Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves RULH MS students hold first Science Club meeting Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Ripley Council considers insurance changes, will be making repairs on Rankin Hill Road PRC Walk for Life raises $4,600 Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Ripley FFA off to a busy start this year Ripley River Village Christmas adds new events Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Prints available of Eagle Creek Bridge, by local artist Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Ripley McDonalds robbed overnight Familiar pizzeria in Ripley has new owners Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst
Sports

Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph

Fayetteville-Perry High School’s senior softball standout, Paige Vilvens, signs her letter of intent to continue her career as a student/athlete on the collegiate level at Mount Saint Joseph during a signing ceremony held Nov. 10. In front, from the left, are Stephanie Vilvens (mother), Paige Vilvens, and Joe Vilvens (father, head coach); back row, Fayetteville-Perry High School Principal Tim Carlier, assistant coach Tim Boothby, Zoe Vilvens (sister, teammate), and Fayetteville-Perry High School Athletic Director Ryan Briggs.

 

Fayetteville-Perry softball standout to continue career at collegiate level – 

It’s official! Fayetteville-Perry’s senior softball standout, Paige Vilvens, will continue her career as a student/athlete on the collegiate level at the College of Mount St. Joseph following high school graduation. Vilvens recently signed her National Letter of Intent, committing to the MSJ women’s softball program.
A signing ceremony was held on Friday, Nov. 10 at Fayetteville-Perry High School with coaches, school staff members, family, and friends present.
“They have a very good nursing program and I really liked the coaches there,” Vilvens said regarding her decision to attend Mount St. Joseph.
Vilvens enters her fourth year as a varsity softball starter in the spring of 2018 after three outstanding seasons with the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets.
The Southern Hills Athletic Conference softball all-star led the Lady Rockets in hitting as a junior last spring with a batting average of .623, an on-base-percentage of .671, and a slugging percentage of 1.246, reflective of all three of her high school seasons.
She was also the Lady Rockets’ ace in the pitcher’s circle. As a junior she pitched 91.2 innings to record 110 strikeouts with an ERA of 1.37.
“Paige is very driven and focused on both her career path and playing
softball and we are very proud of her and her decision to go to Mount Saint
Joseph,” said her high school softball coach and father, Joe Vilvens.
While Paige Vilvens was excited to get the opportunity to continue her softball career at the collegiate level, she is also heart broken by the fact that she will have to leave behind the coaches, teammates, school staff members, and classmates that have provided support during her time as a student/athlete at Fayetteville-Perry High School.
“All of my teammates have been really supportive. Everything we have done has been a team effort, and it has helped me to become better as a player,” she said. “(Playing softball in college) is something I’ve wanted to do my whole life. I’ve been playing softball since I was four, so getting to play college softball is really exciting for me.”

