  • SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars
SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment
SBAAC American Division First Team players for girls soccer pose with their awards during the Fall Sports Awards Banquet held in Hamersville, Nov. 8. Front row, from the left, are Katlyn Jamiel (senior, Wilmington), Autumn Housh (sophomore, Wilmington), Autumn Boothby (senior, Western Brown), Alexa Harris (senior, Western Brown), and Jocelyn Nehls (junior, New Richmond); back row, Keirah Matlock (senior, New Richmond), Addison Fagan (sophomore, New Richmond), Maci Baca (junior, New Richmond), Lillie Casey (freshman, Goshen), Mikhayla Carter (senior, Clinton-Massie), Maggie Mehlman (senior, Batavia), Cati Hatfield (senior, Batavia), and Mallory Borkowski (junior, Batavia).

 

By Wade Linville – 

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference hosted its annual Fall Sports Awards Dinner and Banquet at Hamersville Elementary School on Wednesday, Nov. 8, and among those taking home awards were this year’s First Team soccer all-stars, league champion teams, and coaches of the year.
The New Richmond Lady Lions finished this fall as the SBAAC American Division soccer champions with a league record of 7-1-2.
Wilmington senior Katlyn Jamiel received this year’s SBAAC American Division Player of the Year Award, while New Richmond’s Rebecca (Heine) Keys took home the American Division Coach of the Year Award for girls soccer.
Receiving SBAAC American Division First Team awards during Wednesday’s banquet were: Katlyn Jamiel (senior, Wilmington), Autumn Housh (sophomore, Wilmington), Autumn Boothby (senior, Western Brown), Alexa Harris (senior, Western Brown), Jocelyn Nehls (junior, New Richmond), Keirah Matlock (senior, New Richmond), Addison Fagan (sophomore, New Richmond), Maci Baca (junior, New Richmond), Lillie Casey (freshman, Goshen), Mikhayla Carter (senior, Clinton-Massie), Maggie Mehlman (senior, Batavia), Cati Hatfield (senior, Batavia), and Mallory Borkowski (junior, Batavia).
The Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers finished their regular season as SBAAC National Division champs with a 7-1-2 league record.

SBAAC National Division First Team players for girls soccer pose with their awards during the Fall Sports Awards Banquet held in Hamersville, Nov. 8. Front row, from the left, are Emily Hart (sophomore, Williamsburg), Hailey Beesten (senior, Williamsburg), Emma Beesten (sophomore, Williamsburg), Hailey Gregory (sophomore, Georgetown), and Bella Clifton (junior, Georgetown); back row, Ashley Baker (freshman, Felicity), Caitlyn Woermann (junior, Clermont Northeastern), Alyssa Williams (sophomore, Clermont Northeastern), Emily Hinkle (junior, Blanchester), Christa Vogel (sophomore, Bethel), Natalie Struve (sophomore, Bethel), Brooke Stiles (junior, Bethel), and Sophia Rodriguez (junior, Bethel).

Bethel-Tate junior Brooke Stiles was named the SBAAC National Division Player of the Year, while Bethel-Tate’s Dan Silvis received the SBAAC National Division Coach of the Year Award for girls soccer.
Receiving SBAAC National Division First Team awards for girls soccer during Wednesday’s banquet were: Emily Hart (sophomore, Williamsburg), Hailey Beesten (senior, Williamsburg), Emma Beesten (sophomore, Williamsburg), Hailey Gregory (sophomore, Georgetown), Bella Clifton (junior, Georgetown), Ashley Baker (freshman, Felicity), Caitlyn Woermann (junior, Clermont Northeastern), Alyssa Williams (sophomore, Clermont Northeastern), Emily Hinkle (junior, Blanchester), Christa Vogel (sophomore, Bethel), Natalie Struve (sophomore, Bethel), Brooke Stiles (junior, Bethel), and Sophia Rodriguez (junior, Bethel).

