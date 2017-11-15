John D Marks

John Dale Marks was born on January 7th, 1947 to Edward W. Marks Sr. and Bessie Mae Black Marks in Maysville, Kentucky and passed away on October 14, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife Judy (Kreps) Marks and his twin son Christian Trent Marks. John Dale Marks was born on January 7th, 1947 to Edward W. Marks Sr. and Bessie Mae Black Marks in Maysville, Kentucky and passed away on October 14, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife Judy (Kreps) Marks and his twin son Christian Trent Marks.

He was survived by two sons, John Michael Marks of Cincinnati and his other twin son, Christopher Todd Marks of Tampa, five grandchildren Trevor, Luke, Sela, Tyler, and Trenton, three brothers Edward Marks of Bethel, Daniel (Carolyn) Marks of Amelia, and Steve (Vicky) Marks of Seminole, Florida, and several nieces and nephews. He was born with a heart defect and was not expected to live through his teenage years and in fact he was a couple of years shy of being one of the world’s longest surviving open heart patients. He grew up in Hamersville, Ohio where he excelled in academics and was on the academic team. After graduating from high school, he went to work at the LeBlond Machine Works in Cincinnati. He also went to night school at the University of Cincinnati and received an Associate in Science degree in 1972 and a Bachelor of Science degree in 1973. He subsequently developed computer programs and he worked for The Kroger Company in Cincinnati. He married his high school sweetheart Janie Elizabeth Ulrey, and was married for 11 years. They had three sons, John Michael, Christian Trent, and Christopher Todd. After they divorced, he then married Judy Kreps and were married for almost 28 years until her death in 2010. He was passionate about photography and music and rooted for the Reds and Bengals. He joined a group named the Leon Lifers and traveled extensively with them and was active in the South Florida Camera Club. He also loved his sons and grandchildren very much. He lived his final five years in Tampa. He handled his lifelong health struggles with courage and dignity. Thankfully he had a genius IQ and that helped him to make his way without his eyesight. He made his peace with God and kept his sense of humor through the very end. We will miss him dearly, remember when we were together, and of course will keep him in our hearts for more than just a while.

A celebration of life will be held at Georgetown United Methodist in Georgetown, Ohio, on Nov. 18th.

Doors will open at 11 to pay condolences to the family and the memorial service will begin at noon followed by food and fellowship in the community room. Interment will be at The Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.