Voters return Worley to the bench

By Wayne Gates –

Brown County voters returned Municipal Judge Joe Worley to the bench for a third six year term on Nov. 7.

Worley received 4085 votes, which was 49.38 percent of the total. Challenger Jessica Little finished in second place with 2134 votes and 25.80 percent of the total. Challenger Michelle Harris finished with 2053 votes and 24.82 percent of the total. The race was the only one on the ballot that featured candidates for county office. Turnout for the election was 30.22 percent.

“I’m elated and also humbled that the voters have allowed me to return to the bench,” said Worley.

“I want to thank all the voters of Brown County and I also want to thank my wife, family and friends.”