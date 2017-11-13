St. Michael students take part in Community Soup Supper

On the last Thursday of every month, Centenary United Methodist Church of Ripley hosts a Community Soup Supper. Organizations in Ripley take turns supplying soup and sandwiches for those who come to partake in the dinner.

On October 26, St. Michael School supplied the soup and sandwiches. Mr. Andy Arn, Principal, took groups of students throughout the day and taught students how to prepare four different types of soup from scratch, for a large group of people.

Students learned about measuring, safety, and cleanliness when cooking. Students also attended that evening to help serve, wash dishes, and clean up.

Community service is an important part of our education at St. Michael School.