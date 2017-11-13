Benefit to take place Nov. 17 for Grace Copple

By Martha B. Jacob –

A very special benefit will be held November 17 for a very special person, “Grace Copple.”

According to Kathy Lewis, member of the Ripley Life Squad and the Ripley First Responders’ Group, Copple is a paramedic in Brown and Clermont County and was recently diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML).

“Grace and her family live in the Higginsport area,” Lewis said. “She has been an inspiration to many people through the years as she served as paramedic and now we want to do something to help her through this difficult time.

“Along with the Ripley Life Squad and the Ripley First Responders Group, other groups have joined in to help raise funds for Grace and her family including the Higginsport Fire and EMS, the Hamersville Fire and EMS and the Felicity Fire and EMS.”

The benefit on Friday, Nov. 17 will be held at the Ripley American Legion and Big E’s BBQ will be taking care of all the cooking.