Obituaries

Stella M Glasscock

About

Written by Ripley Bee

Stella M. Glasscock, age 96, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Tuesday night,  November 7, 2017 at Mt. Orab Medical Center.  She was born July 28, 1921 in Hillsboro, Ohio, daughter of the late James Ernest and Golda Osborne Miller.  Stella was a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church in Hillsboro. She loved gardening and reading.

Surviving are two sons, John R Glasscock of Sardinia, and Tom (Bethany) Glasscock of Winchester, daughter, Leanna (Jeff) Quickle of New Vienna, five grandchildren, Roseanna, Robert, Chad, Amber, and Tiffany, seven step-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, six step great-grandchildren, a great niece, and several cousins.  In addition to her parents, Stella was preceded in death by husband, John R. Glasscock, who passed away on February 9, 2002, daughter, Jacqueline Estep, two sisters and a brother.

Graveside Services will be held at Mowrystown Cemetery, Friday,  November 10, 2017 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Chris Gobin officiating.  Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or the Highland County Humane Society, 9331 OH-124, Hillsboro, OH 45133.

