SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams

By Wade Linville –

A large crowd gathered at Hamersville School on Wednesday, Nov. 8, as the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference hosted its annual Fall Sports Awards Dinner and Banquet to hand out awards to this year’s SBAAC First Team all-stars, players of the year, coaches of the year, and league champion teams.

This year’s battle for the SBAAC American Division football title ended in a three-way tie with Clinton-Massie, Goshen, and New Richmond sharing in the league championship with 4-1 records.

New Richmond junior Josh Anderson took home the SBAAC American Division Football Player of the Year Award.

Receiving SBAAC American Division Football Coach of the Year awards were Dan McSurley (Clinton-Massie), Ryan George (Goshen), and Patrick Burke (New Richmond).

Taking home SBAAC American Division First Team football awards were: Kyler Reed (senior, Wilmington), Conner Barton (senior, Wilmington), DJ Ames (junior, Wilmington), Josh Taylor (junior, Western Brown), Wyatt Fischer (senior, Western Brown), Mitchell Williamson (sophomore, New Richmond), Dan Troxell (senior, New Richmond), Nick Sanchez (senior, New Richmond), Devin Milton (senior, New Richmond), Chandler Kinhalt (senior, New Richmond), T.J. Gelter (senior, New Richmond), Josh Anderson (junior, New Richmond), Jake Tatman (senior, Goshen), Jimmy Strunk (senior, Goshen), Kyle Proffitt (senior, Goshen), Logan Mantz (senior, Goshen), Payton Leugers (senior, Goshen), Deonte Bailey (senior, Goshen), Andrew Arnold (senior, Goshen), Trey Uetrecht (senior, Clinton-Massie), Weston Trampler (senior, Clinton-Massie), Luke Richardson (senior, Clinton-Massie), Christian Poynter (senior, Clinton-Massie), Cody Collingham (senior, Clinton-Massie), Sam Brothers (senior, Clinton-Massie), Ty Beam (junior, Clinton-Massie), Will Scaggs (senior, Batavia), and Jason Griffin (junior, Batavia).

In the SBAAC National Division, the Bethel-Tate Tigers finished perfect in league play at 5-0 to claim this year’s league crown.

Bethel-Tate senior quarterback Seth Becker took home the SBAAC National Division Football Player of the Year Award, and receiving the National Division Football Coach of the Year Award was Bethel-Tate’s Jeff Essig.

Earning SBAAC National Division First Team football awards during Wednesday’s banquet were: Wyatt Lefker (senior, Williamsburg), Cameron Hart (senior, Williamsburg), Luke Wiederhold (senior, Fayetteville), Seth Allen (senior, Fayetteville), Nick Mess (senior, East Clinton), Brendan Jenkins (senior, East Clinton), Wyatt Floyd (senior, East Clinton), Dustin Lykins (senior, Clermont Northeastern), Cole Joslin (sophomore, Clermont Northeastern), Dakota Hawk (sophomore, Clermont Northeastern), Joey Groeber (senior, Clermont Northeastern), Ramiro Torres (junior, Blanchester), Brayden Sipple (freshman, Blanchester), James Peters (sophomore, Blanchester), Brent Hopkins (junior, Blanchester), Matthew Grogg (junior, Blanchester), Nate Owens (senior, Bethel), Bradley Lewis (senior, Bethel), Gabe Kilgore (junior, Bethel), Owen Holtke (senior, Bethel), Cooper Dunn (senior, Bethel), Drake Dockery (senior, Bethel), and Seth Becker (senior, Bethel).