Ellen L Gelter

Ellen Lee Gelter, age 79, of Russellville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2017. She was born April 23, 1938 in Brown County, OH the daughter of the late Thomas and Viola (Day) McNown. She retired from the Eastern School District where she was a cook for 31 years. She was also a member of the Russellville Church of Christ.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Donald Gelter, sister Glenda Barkalow and niece Sharon Shaffer.

Ellen is survived by 2 sons; Dale (LeAnn) Gelter of Westerville, OH and Ray (Susan) Gelter of Russellville, 1 sister; Jeanette (John) Klein of Auburn, IN, sister-in-law; Veronica Gelter of Russellville, brother-in-law; David Barkalow of Milford, 3 grandchildren; Ashley (Shane) Myers, J.T. Gelter and Morgan Gelter, 2 special step grand daughters; Jordan and Caty Dawson, 2 great grandchildren; Nathan and Lucas, and 3 nieces; Deborah (Gelter) Forsythe, Denedra Gelter and Deborah (Brad) Peart.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Russellville Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, November 10, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Russellville Life Squad, P.O. Box 187, Russellville, OH 45168 or the Russellville Church of Christ, 144 S. Columbus St, Russellville, OH 45168.