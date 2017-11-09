  • The Ripley Bee
  • Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17
Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA 'Jimmy Young' Foundation Game, Nov. 17

The start of a new winter basketball season is just around the corner, and the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays will take the court again this year to face the Western Brown Broncos in preseason hoop action on Nov. 17.
Western Brown High School boys basketball will be hosting the Blue Jays on Friday, November 17 in the annual OHSAA “Jimmy Young” Foundation game.
The freshmen game will start at 4:30 pm, followed by the junior varsity and varsity games. This year, the proceeds from the Foundation Game will benefit the Hamblin family, whose mother, Angela, died suddenly with Leukemia last month. They currently have two children attending Western Brown High School. Jordan Hamblin is a senior who participates in soccer and wrestling and Michaela Hamblin is a freshmen and is involved in the marching band.
Come out and enjoy a night of high school boys basketball action on Nov. 17 at Western Brown High School while supporting a worthy cause.

