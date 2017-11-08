Vern W. Kidd, Jr., born on January 4, 1927 in Ripley, Ohio, entered heaven’s gates on November 5, 2017. He spent his life’s career as a hardworking man at Ford plants in Fairfax, Sharonville, and Batavia, all outside Cincinnati. He was loyal to Ford and was built Ford tough just like his Ford. Vern was married to the love of his life, Linnie F. Kidd for 69 years on May 29, 2017. They had two beautiful daughters, Linda S. Arnold and Pamela J. Bach. He will always be remembered as the best Father and Grandpa to his five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Vern had a strong faith in God. He was a deacon at the Bethel Church of Christ and served wherever needed at other churches. He was a family man who loved his family and took great care of them. Vern had various hobbies throughout his life: woodworking, NASCAR racing, fishing, and boating. He was a handy man and could repair just about anything. Vern W. Kidd, Jr., born on January 4, 1927 in Ripley, Ohio, entered heaven’s gates on November 5, 2017. He spent his life’s career as a hardworking man at Ford plants in Fairfax, Sharonville, and Batavia, all outside Cincinnati. He was loyal to Ford and was built Ford tough just like his Ford. Vern was married to the love of his life, Linnie F. Kidd for 69 years on May 29, 2017. They had two beautiful daughters, Linda S. Arnold and Pamela J. Bach. He will always be remembered as the best Father and Grandpa to his five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Vern had a strong faith in God. He was a deacon at the Bethel Church of Christ and served wherever needed at other churches. He was a family man who loved his family and took great care of them. Vern had various hobbies throughout his life: woodworking, NASCAR racing, fishing, and boating. He was a handy man and could repair just about anything.

Vern was preceded in death by his wife, Linnie F. Kidd, his parents Vern W. Kidd, Sr. and Audrey Kidd (nee Flaugher), and his brothers, Joe R. Kidd, Ronald L. Kidd, George H. Kidd, and his sister, Mary E. Fritz. Vern is survived by daughter, Linda S. Arnold and daughter, Pamela J. Bach and her husband, Richard. He is also survived by five grandchildren Julia Egan (Richard), Elaina Maloney (Paul), Jeremy Bach (Elizabeth), Eric Bach (Meagan, Fiancé), and Chris Wall (Alicia). He had seven great-grandchildren Ashleigh Maloney, Addison Maloney, Alivia Maloney, Audrey Egan, Jonah Bach, Alexis Wall, and Tinley Wall.

The family will receive friends on November 11, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Tufts Schildemeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt.28, Goshen, OH 45122. A funeral service celebrating his life will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m.

Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. John 14:1-3

Interment Maplewood Cemetery, Ripley, Ohio.