Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber RULH NHS welcomes new inductees K-9 Units and handlers visit RULH High School EMS members honored for service Road work on Ripley streets to begin Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves RULH MS students hold first Science Club meeting Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Ripley Council considers insurance changes, will be making repairs on Rankin Hill Road PRC Walk for Life raises $4,600 Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Ripley FFA off to a busy start this year Ripley River Village Christmas adds new events Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Prints available of Eagle Creek Bridge, by local artist Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Ripley McDonalds robbed overnight Familiar pizzeria in Ripley has new owners Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Ripley Council addresses roof replacement and paving projects Beasley Farm to remain agricultural forever Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens
Obituaries

Vern W Kidd Jr

About

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment
Vern W. Kidd, Jr., born on January 4, 1927 in Ripley, Ohio, entered heaven’s gates on November 5, 2017. He spent his life’s career as a hardworking man at Ford plants in Fairfax, Sharonville, and Batavia, all outside Cincinnati. He was loyal to Ford and was built Ford tough just like his Ford. Vern was married to the love of his life, Linnie F. Kidd for 69 years on May 29, 2017. They had two beautiful daughters, Linda S. Arnold and Pamela J. Bach. He will always be remembered as the best Father and Grandpa to his five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Vern had a strong faith in God. He was a deacon at the Bethel Church of Christ and served wherever needed at other churches. He was a family man who loved his family and took great care of them. Vern had various hobbies throughout his life: woodworking, NASCAR racing, fishing, and boating. He was a handy man and could repair just about anything.
Vern was preceded in death by his wife, Linnie F. Kidd, his parents Vern W. Kidd, Sr. and Audrey Kidd (nee Flaugher), and his brothers, Joe R. Kidd, Ronald L. Kidd, George H. Kidd, and his sister, Mary E. Fritz. Vern is survived by daughter, Linda S. Arnold and daughter, Pamela J. Bach and her husband, Richard. He is also survived by five grandchildren Julia Egan (Richard), Elaina Maloney (Paul), Jeremy Bach (Elizabeth), Eric Bach (Meagan, Fiancé), and Chris Wall (Alicia). He had seven great-grandchildren Ashleigh Maloney, Addison Maloney, Alivia Maloney, Audrey Egan, Jonah Bach, Alexis Wall, and Tinley Wall.
The family will receive friends on November 11, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Tufts Schildemeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt.28, Goshen, OH 45122. A funeral service celebrating his life will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m.
Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. John 14:1-3
Interment Maplewood Cemetery, Ripley, Ohio.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Ripley Bee