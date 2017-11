The RULH High School Honor Society inducted nine new members on Thursday, Oct. 19 in the high school gymnasium. The entire high school attended the assembly and parents of inductees were invited to stay for refreshments following the ceremony. The new members inducted wer as follows: Andrea Preston, Shallyn Mussinan, Kinley Martin, Shanee Weatherspoon, Corey Germann, Madisyn Blackburn, MaKenzie Nickell, Madeline Moran and Jessie Thompson. Congratulations to the new NHS inductees.