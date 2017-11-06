Road work on Ripley streets to begin

By Martha B. Jacob –

Ripley Council members met in regular session on Oct. 24 before a full council.

Local resident Rick Scott spoke briefly about concerns over 4-wheelers being driven on the streets. Issues regarding 4-wheelers were expressed at a previous meeting.

“I have purchased a title and a state license for our vehicles (4-wheelers) along with several other residents,” Scott told council. “It seems like a double whammy to have to pay the extra $50 for a permit like the ordinance currently reads. We would like to see the proposed ordinance state that there be a $50 permit fee or be licensed by the state, but not both.”

Following a brief discussion between council and village solicitor Tom Mayes, it was established that if it was good enough for the state it was good enough for the village. Mayes said he would adjust the ordinance.