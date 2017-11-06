Leslie E Boyle

Leslie Elizabeth Boyle, age 32 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a Technical Support employee with the Apple Corporation. Leslie was born September 5, 1985 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Guy Boyle of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Terri Ann Clark. Leslie Elizabeth Boyle, age 32 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a Technical Support employee with the Apple Corporation. Leslie was born September 5, 1985 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Guy Boyle of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Terri Ann Clark.

Ms. Boyle is survived by two children – Brianna Garner of Blanchester, Ohio and Arianna Boyle of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky; her father – Guy Boyle of Georgetown, Ohio; two brothers – Jason Boyle of Fredrick, Maryland and Dustin Boyle of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Nicole Boyle of Hillsboro, Ohio; her paternal grandmother – Patricia Boyle of Georgetown, Ohio and one niece – Joliana Boyle of Fredrick, Maryland.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 3949 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati OH 45223.