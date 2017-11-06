K-9 Units and handlers visit RULH High School

Ripley High School Students were visited by four local K-9 Unit handlers recently and shown demonstrations and asked questions of the officers about the importance of have a K-9 officer on the job. Special thanks to Officer Craig Heintzelman and Officer ‘Gator’ from the Amelia Police Department, Sergeant Corey Herren and Officer “Bragie” with the Ripley Police Department, Officer Dave Perkins and Officer “Kaos” with Union Township Police Department and Officer Jay Manning and Officer “O’Neal” from the North College Hill Police Department.