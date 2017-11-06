Gary L Barber

Gary Lee Barber, age 69 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Saturday, November 4, 2017 at his residence. He was an electrician and foreman for Cincinnati Milacron for 21 years, a farmer, a member of the Fayetteville Fire Department for several years, a youth baseball coach and helped build the ballfields in Fayetteville, Ohio and a United States Army Vietnam War veteran . Gary was born July 10, 1948 in Chasetown, Ohio the son of the late Charles Bernard and Martha Jane (Smith) Barber. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death one brother-in-law – Jerry Comberger and one great niece – Lindsey Houk. Gary Lee Barber, age 69 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Saturday, November 4, 2017 at his residence. He was an electrician and foreman for Cincinnati Milacron for 21 years, a farmer, a member of the Fayetteville Fire Department for several years, a youth baseball coach and helped build the ballfields in Fayetteville, Ohio and. Gary was born July 10, 1948 in Chasetown, Ohio the son of the late Charles Bernard and Martha Jane (Smith) Barber. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death one brother-in-law – Jerry Comberger and one great niece – Lindsey Houk.

Mr. Barber is survived by his wife – Mary (Smalley) Barber; one daughter – Sonia Marie Ramey of Fayetteville, Ohio; two sons – Gary Lee Barber, II and wife Dianna of Williamsburg, Ohio and Charles Brandon Barber of Fayetteville, Ohio; three sisters – Barbara Comberger, Diana Houser and Marlene Geisler and husband Clyde all of Fayetteville, Ohio; three brothers – Ralph Barber and wife Monica of Fayetteville, Ohio, Jerry Barber of Newtonsville, Ohio and David Barber of Fayetteville, Ohio and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 U.S. 68, Mt. Orab, Ohio. Pastor Bob Sandlin will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wilmington, P.O. Box 123, Wilmington, Ohio 45177 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105