EMS members honored for service

By Wayne Gates –

Two longtime public servants were honored in Ripley on Oct. 29 with a surprise dinner.

Roberta “Bobbie” Platt and Doug Bentley were both recognized for over 30 years of EMS service at the Ripley EMS squad.

“Neither one of them had any idea that we were doing it. I can’t believe that we kept it a secret as long as we did. They both came to the building and had no idea what was going on,” said EMS Board President Nowana Bingaman.

“You could tell it really touched them. It touched all of us too. We think a lot of both of them. They are both outstanding people and they deserve the honor.”