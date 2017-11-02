Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves RULH MS students hold first Science Club meeting Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Ripley Council considers insurance changes, will be making repairs on Rankin Hill Road PRC Walk for Life raises $4,600 Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Ripley FFA off to a busy start this year Ripley River Village Christmas adds new events Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Prints available of Eagle Creek Bridge, by local artist Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Ripley McDonalds robbed overnight Familiar pizzeria in Ripley has new owners Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Ripley Council addresses roof replacement and paving projects Beasley Farm to remain agricultural forever Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Ripley artist to exhibit her works Ripley Police sponsor ‘Night Out in the Park’ Every BIRDY welcome at fish fry Have breakfast with RULH Superintendent Sept. 21 G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten
Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings

Written by Ripley Bee
The Eastern High School girls golf team finished their 2017 fall season as runner-up in Southern Hills Athletic Conference standings. From the left, are head coach Jeff Reynolds, Caitlyn Helton, Maggie Dorsey, Whitney Broughton, Cassidy Staggs, Kameron Tomlin, Allie Cox, and assistant coach Dan Edmisten.

 

Golf all-stars receive awards at Fall Sports Awards Banquet 

By Wade Linville 

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference capped off another season of high school golf by handing out awards to this year’s All-SHAC golfers, first and second place teams, as well as the conference’s Golfer of the Year and Coach of the Year during the annual SHAC Fall Sports Awards Banquet held at Eastern High School on Oct. 30.
The Eastern High School girls golf team finished their regular season runner-up in SHAC standings behind the conference champion team of West Union High School.
West Union’s Deanna Caraway took home the SHAC Golfer of the Year Award for high school girls, and the SHAC Coach of the Year Award for girls golf went to West Union’s Carl Schneider.
Eastern golfers earning All-SHAC awards were Whitney Broughton, Caitlyn Helton and Cassidy Staggs.
In SHAC high school boys golf, the West Union Dragons claimed the conference crown while the North Adams Green Devils finished in second place.
Schneider, in addition to the SHAC Coach of the Year Award for girls golf, would also take home the SHAC Coach of the Year Award for high school boys golf.
The SHAC Golfer of the Year for high school boys was West Union’s Elijah McCarty.
Among those receiving All-SHAC in high school boys golf during Monday’s Fall Sports Awards Banquet were Ripley’s Brian Dunn and Peyton Fyffe.

SHAC HS BOYS GOLF FINAL STANDINGS
1. West Union
2. North Adams
3. Manchester
4. Whiteoak
5. Ripley
6. Lynchburg-Clay
7. Fairfield
8. Eastern
9. Peebles

SHAC HS GIRLS GOLF FINAL STANDINGS
1. West Union
2. Eastern
3. Fairfield
4. Peebles
5. North Adams
6. Lynchburg-Clay

