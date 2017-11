Kathleen J. Bright 85 of Lake Waynoka died Tuesday Oct 31,2017 at Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lee Bright. She is survived by 1 son David, 1 sister Dolores Miller, 3 nieces 1 nephew,4 great nieces and 1 great nephew.

Funeral services will be held 2:00PM Friday nov3, 2017 at the Beam-Fender Funeral Home in Sardinia. Visitation from 11AM until time of service at the Funeral Home and Burial in Sardinia Cemetery.

Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the Family.