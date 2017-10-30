Sister Marjean Clement (formerly Sister Mary James) died peacefully at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center on October 17, 2017 at the age of 88. Beloved member of the Ursulines of Brown County for 70 years. Sister Marjean Clement (formerly Sister Mary James) died peacefully at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center on October 17, 2017 at the age of 88. Beloved member of the Ursulines of Brown County for 70 years.

Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and May Louiso Clement, and her siblings, Donald, Dell, and Frank Clement, Dona Clement Moore, and Elinor Clement Parker. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Her ministries included elementary, high school, and college education, director of Hope Emergency, and congregational leadership. She was also an accomplished artist. Sr. Marjean donated her body to science.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated on November 4, 2017 at 11:00 AM at St. Julie Chapel, Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 Columbia Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45215. Memorials may be sent to Mt. Notre Dame Health Center or to the Ursulines of Brown County, 20860 S.R. 251, St. Martin, OH 45118. Arrangements are being handled by E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel. www.ecnurre.com