By Jerod Brown, MS Principal –

The students of RULH Middle School had their first Science Club meeting of the year.

They discussed and put together a recycling schedule for the year. The students also started to work on the first step of the Scientific Process in regards to their Science Fair projects.

They finished up the meeting by making catapults and firing marshmallows down the hallway. Students shown are Maci Haitz, Caleb Westheider, Blake Himes, Luke Willson, Cody Scott, and Spence Gray.