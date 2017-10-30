2017 Celebration of Lights being planned

The Brown County Health & Wellness Foundation is planning its Annual Celebration of Lights for Friday evening, December 1, at 6 p.m. at the Brown County Fairgrounds in Georgetown.

The Celebration of Lights has been held for several years. This is the third year the Foundation has held the event at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

Individuals and families sponsor trees in memory of loved ones who have passed away or in honor of loved ones still with us. Those who purchase trees make a gift to the Brown County Health & Wellness Foundation of one-hundred dollars. Signs are placed in front of each tree to indicate in whose memory or honor the tree is named.