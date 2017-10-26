Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Ripley Council considers insurance changes, will be making repairs on Rankin Hill Road PRC Walk for Life raises $4,600 Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Ripley FFA off to a busy start this year Ripley River Village Christmas adds new events Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Prints available of Eagle Creek Bridge, by local artist Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Ripley McDonalds robbed overnight Familiar pizzeria in Ripley has new owners Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Ripley Council addresses roof replacement and paving projects Beasley Farm to remain agricultural forever Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Ripley artist to exhibit her works Ripley Police sponsor ‘Night Out in the Park’ Every BIRDY welcome at fish fry Have breakfast with RULH Superintendent Sept. 21 G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Rural Heritage Quilt Show winners RULH Elementary first graders take on new technology 2017 DAR Charity Golf Scramble St. Michael students visit “Living Lands and Waters” RULH High School reaches out to those in need Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0
Sports

Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet

About

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment
Eastern’s Logan Lainhart (left) and Cy Young (right) tackle the 5K course at the University of Rio Grande Division II SE District Meet, leading the Warriors to the finish line to help their team qualify for the regional championship meet at Pickerington.

 

By Wade Linville – 

The Eastern Warriors were en route to the Pickerington Division II Regional Cross Country Championship Meet on Oct. 28 after placing among the top nine teams in the Southeast District Division III Championship Meet at the University of Rio Grande on Oct. 21.
Only the top nine teams and the top 36 individuals from the SE District Division II Meet qualified for the regional championships at Pickerington, and the Warriors would place eighth of 21 teams to advance.
Competing at the Division II level was a step up for the Warriors after being on the Division III level in prior years, but last Saturday they proved they were able to compete with the teams of runners from Division II schools.
Leading the way to the finish line for the Warriors in the district race was sophomore Cy Young, placing 28th on a field of 193 runners with a finish time of 17:28.75.
Eastern senior Logan Lainhart wasn’t far behind Young, placing 31st overall with a time of 17:31.69.
The third Eastern runner to cross the finish line was senior Garyn Purdy, placing 44th overall with a time of 17:56.16.
Eastern freshman Andres Vargas placed 85th with a time of 18:58.02, and rounding out the Warriors’ top five was sophomore Dustin Jimison who placed 86th with a time of 19:03.60.
The Eastern Warriors finished with a team score of 266.
Winning the SE District Division II 5K boys’ race at Rio Grande was the team from Sheridan High School with a score of 33.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Ripley Bee