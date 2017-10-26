Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Ripley Council considers insurance changes, will be making repairs on Rankin Hill Road PRC Walk for Life raises $4,600 Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Ripley FFA off to a busy start this year Ripley River Village Christmas adds new events Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Prints available of Eagle Creek Bridge, by local artist Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Ripley McDonalds robbed overnight Familiar pizzeria in Ripley has new owners Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Ripley Council addresses roof replacement and paving projects Beasley Farm to remain agricultural forever Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Ripley artist to exhibit her works Ripley Police sponsor ‘Night Out in the Park’ Every BIRDY welcome at fish fry Have breakfast with RULH Superintendent Sept. 21 G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Rural Heritage Quilt Show winners RULH Elementary first graders take on new technology 2017 DAR Charity Golf Scramble St. Michael students visit “Living Lands and Waters” RULH High School reaches out to those in need Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner
Lady Warriors regional bound

Eastern’s Camryn Pickerill placed 14th of 184 runners in the SE District Division III race to lead the Lady Warriors to the regional championship meet.

Pickerill places 14th of 184 runners 

By Wade Linville 

The Eastern Lady Warriors headed to the Division III Regional Championship Cross Country Meet at Pickerington after placing among the top seven teams in the Southeast District Division III Championship Meet held at the University of Rio Grande on Oct. 21.
Leading the Lady Warriors to the finish line once again was sophomore Camryn Pickerill, placing 14th on a field of 184 finishers with a time of 21:54.81.
Only the top seven teams and individuals placing among the top 28 qualified to advance to the Pickerington regional 5K race.
Eastern freshman Emma Brown ran for a 30th place finish at the district meet, posting a time of 22:57.69.
The third Eastern runner to reach the finish line was sophomore Emily Fannin, placing 39th with a time of 23:28.25.
Eastern sophomore Kalle Reynolds placed 55th with a time of 24:24.64, while freshman teammate Loralei Young placed 100th with a time of 27:19.81.
The Lady Warriors placed sixth among 20 teams in the SE District Division III Championship Meet with a team score of 202. The team from Zane Trace finished as the district champion with a score of 59.

 

SE DISTRICT DIV. III GIRLS
1. Zane Trace 59
2. Reed. Eastern 70
3. Lees. Fairfield 129
4. Peebles 134
5. Westfall 149
6. Eastern Brown 202
7. Minford 296
8. West Union 296
9. South Webster 306
10. North Adams 333
11. Rock Hill 343
12. Adena 372
13. Rac. Southern 382
14. Ironton 383
15. Lynchburg-Clay 384
16. Manchester 398
17. F.F. Green 445
18. Huntington 449
19. Southeastern 453
20. Nelsonville-York 465

