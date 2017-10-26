Lady Warriors regional bound

Pickerill places 14th of 184 runners –

By Wade Linville –

The Eastern Lady Warriors headed to the Division III Regional Championship Cross Country Meet at Pickerington after placing among the top seven teams in the Southeast District Division III Championship Meet held at the University of Rio Grande on Oct. 21.

Leading the Lady Warriors to the finish line once again was sophomore Camryn Pickerill, placing 14th on a field of 184 finishers with a time of 21:54.81.

Only the top seven teams and individuals placing among the top 28 qualified to advance to the Pickerington regional 5K race.

Eastern freshman Emma Brown ran for a 30th place finish at the district meet, posting a time of 22:57.69.

The third Eastern runner to reach the finish line was sophomore Emily Fannin, placing 39th with a time of 23:28.25.

Eastern sophomore Kalle Reynolds placed 55th with a time of 24:24.64, while freshman teammate Loralei Young placed 100th with a time of 27:19.81.

The Lady Warriors placed sixth among 20 teams in the SE District Division III Championship Meet with a team score of 202. The team from Zane Trace finished as the district champion with a score of 59.

SE DISTRICT DIV. III GIRLS

1. Zane Trace 59

2. Reed. Eastern 70

3. Lees. Fairfield 129

4. Peebles 134

5. Westfall 149

6. Eastern Brown 202

7. Minford 296

8. West Union 296

9. South Webster 306

10. North Adams 333

11. Rock Hill 343

12. Adena 372

13. Rac. Southern 382

14. Ironton 383

15. Lynchburg-Clay 384

16. Manchester 398

17. F.F. Green 445

18. Huntington 449

19. Southeastern 453

20. Nelsonville-York 465