Bobby S Conley

Bobby Sue Combs Conley, age 80, of Williamsburg, Ohio, formerly of Mousie, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, October 19, 2017 at her home in Williamsburg, Ohio. She was born at Mousie, KY on January 14, 1937 to Billie Combs and Marie Bolen Combs. Bobby Sue was a retired school teacher.

She is survived by her Daughter- Rebecca Dawn Conley (John Jason) Hollander; Son- John Gregory (Pam) Conley; Grandchildren – Joe, Sara, Christian and Cameron; Great Grandchildren- Jonathan, Joey, George and Ember; Sisters- Erna Jean Martin, Allie Fair Cooley and Nell Conn; She was preceded in death by Husband- John M. Conley; Children- Christopher Conley and Carolyn Conley.

Funeral services for Bobby Sue Conley will be held 1 PM Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the Hindman Funeral Services Chapel with Clyde “Bud” Wicker officiating. Burial will follow in the Conley and Triplett Cemetery at Lackey, KY. Friends may call for visitation 6-9 PM Monday evening with an additional Prayer services at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hospice of Mt. Orab, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, Ohio, 45154. Arrangements by Hindman Funeral Services, Hindman, KY