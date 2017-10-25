Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Ripley Council considers insurance changes, will be making repairs on Rankin Hill Road PRC Walk for Life raises $4,600 Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Ripley FFA off to a busy start this year Ripley River Village Christmas adds new events Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Prints available of Eagle Creek Bridge, by local artist Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Ripley McDonalds robbed overnight Familiar pizzeria in Ripley has new owners Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Ripley Council addresses roof replacement and paving projects Beasley Farm to remain agricultural forever Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Ripley artist to exhibit her works Ripley Police sponsor ‘Night Out in the Park’ Every BIRDY welcome at fish fry Have breakfast with RULH Superintendent Sept. 21 G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Rural Heritage Quilt Show winners RULH Elementary first graders take on new technology 2017 DAR Charity Golf Scramble St. Michael students visit “Living Lands and Waters” RULH High School reaches out to those in need Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Buildings demolished, Village waits to be paid
Obituaries

Amy J Caudill

About

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment

Amy Jo Caudill, age 42 of Mt. Orab,Ohio died Sunday, October 22, 2017 at the Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Amy was born November 5, 1974 in Georgetown, Ohio, the daughter of George W. “Bill” and Nancy (Sammons) Adams, Jr. of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Caudill is survived by her husband – Mark T. “Tim” Caudill whom she married July 29, 2011; three sons – Pierce Moore and wife Bethany of Mt. Orab, Ohio,Justice Moore of Amelia, Ohio and Townes Caudill of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one step-daughter – Zania Caudill and fiancé Matthew Hursh of Madisonville, Ohio;one step-grandson – Findlay Hursh; one sister – Jennifer Taylor and husband Jason of Mt. Orab, Ohio; father and mother-in-law – Mark and Jeannie Caudill of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one sister-in-law – Jeni Whitaker and fiancé Mike Frazee of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Matt Caudill and wife Regan Lanning of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Canada; three nephews – Vincent and Drew Whitaker and Mandred Caudill; five nieces – Chelsea Stacy and husband Josh, Courtney,Cassidy and Cady Taylor and Norrie Caudill; two great nieces – Lilly and Hadley Stacy and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Jason Wilcoxon will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes 10806 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati OH 45242. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Ripley Bee