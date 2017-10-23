Ripley Council considers insurance changes, will be making repairs on Rankin Hill Road

By Martha B. Jacob –

The Ripley Village Council met in regular session on Oct. 18.

Visitors at the meeting included Darlene Kimball and John Stapleton who discussed possible changes in the village’s insurance which could save them money.

Kimball, with Glatfelter Insurance, Ohio Public Risk Insurance introduced herself to council and proceeded to discuss changes.

“Our company has been servicing the village for over 27 years,” Kimball said, “I approached John Wood Insurance, the village carrier, a couple weeks ago, and met with Mr. Stapleton with John Woods Insurance. I asked Woods to have the opportunity to offer the village an alternative quote to the policy that is currently in place.