Mary E Hahn

Mary E. McClain-Bauer-Bove-Hahn 87 of Sardinia died Oct 18,2017 at University Hospital Cincinnati. She was the daughter of the late Hugh and Lola Bailey McClain.

She is survived by husband John E. Hahn, 4 sons Gary, Ken, and Ron Bauer, and Frank Bove,7 grandchildren 12 great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be held Tues Oct 24,2017 at 2:00PM at the Sardinia United Methodist Church, visitation from 12 noon until time of service and burial in Sardinia Cemetery. Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the family.