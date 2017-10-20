Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs SHAC XC title goes to Lady Warriors Arthur Smith Eugene M Jennings Jr Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Ripley FFA off to a busy start this year Ripley River Village Christmas adds new events Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Prints available of Eagle Creek Bridge, by local artist Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Ripley McDonalds robbed overnight Familiar pizzeria in Ripley has new owners Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Ripley Council addresses roof replacement and paving projects Beasley Farm to remain agricultural forever Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Ripley artist to exhibit her works Ripley Police sponsor ‘Night Out in the Park’ Every BIRDY welcome at fish fry Have breakfast with RULH Superintendent Sept. 21 G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Rural Heritage Quilt Show winners RULH Elementary first graders take on new technology 2017 DAR Charity Golf Scramble St. Michael students visit “Living Lands and Waters” RULH High School reaches out to those in need Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Buildings demolished, Village waits to be paid Ohio Rural Heritage Festival celebrated Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets
Obituaries

Gary R Cornette

About

Written by Ripley Bee
Gary R. Cornette, age 65 of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio with his family by his side. He was a devoted husband and father who loved spending time with family and enjoyed working as a machinist at General Electric in Evendale, Ohio. Gary served in the Ohio National Guard for 6 years from August 1970 – 1976. Most importantly, he believed and trusted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior giving his life to his Lord and Savior on June 16, 1991 and loved reading the scriptures and going to the woods to pray. He was a member and served as an Elder at the Hamersville Church of Christ in Hamersville, Ohio and loved his church family and community. He was born November 21, 1951 in Mariemont, Ohio the son of the late Elmer and Lula Mae (Coldiron) Cornette.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Donald Cornette, Sr., one nephew – Donnie Cornette, one niece – Andrea (Cornette) Condon and father-in-law- Lloyd Leonard. Mr. Cornette is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Lou (Leonard) Cornette, whom he married September 14, 1973; three sons – Kevin Cornette and wife Sandy of Tollesboro, Kentucky, Brandon Cornette and wife Beth of Ripley, Ohio and Nathan Cornette and wife Jessica of Winchester, Ohio; one daughter – Kayla Taske and husband Matt of Cincinnati, Ohio; nine precious grandchildren – Kendra Cornette, Whitney Cornette, Kylie Cornette, Alayna Cornette, Allie Cornette, Paisley Cornette, Kelsey Cornette, Kensley Cornette and Kade Cornette; three brothers – Kirby Cornett and wife Patricia, Tim Cornette and wife Tammy and Elmer Cornette and wife Irene; two sisters – Mona Gaines and Kathy Balsar; one sister-in-law – Shirley Cornette; mother-in-law – Virginia Leonard and many nieces, nephews and friends that will miss him.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the Hamersville Church of Christ, 203 East Main Street, Hamersville, Ohio. Troy Braunstein will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hamersville Church of Christ, P.O. Box 126, Hamersville OH 45130. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

