Gary R. Cornette, age 65 of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio with his family by his side. He was a devoted husband and father who loved spending time with family and enjoyed working as a machinist at General Electric in Evendale, Ohio. Gary served in the Ohio National Guard for 6 years from August 1970 – 1976. Most importantly, he believed and trusted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior giving his life to his Lord and Savior on June 16, 1991 and loved reading the scriptures and going to the woods to pray. He was a member and served as an Elder at the Hamersville Church of Christ in Hamersville, Ohio and loved his church family and community. He was born November 21, 1951 in Mariemont, Ohio the son of the late Elmer and Lula Mae (Coldiron) Cornette.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Donald Cornette, Sr., one nephew – Donnie Cornette, one niece – Andrea (Cornette) Condon and father-in-law- Lloyd Leonard. Mr. Cornette is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Lou (Leonard) Cornette, whom he married September 14, 1973; three sons – Kevin Cornette and wife Sandy of Tollesboro, Kentucky, Brandon Cornette and wife Beth of Ripley, Ohio and Nathan Cornette and wife Jessica of Winchester, Ohio; one daughter – Kayla Taske and husband Matt of Cincinnati, Ohio; nine precious grandchildren – Kendra Cornette, Whitney Cornette, Kylie Cornette, Alayna Cornette, Allie Cornette, Paisley Cornette, Kelsey Cornette, Kensley Cornette and Kade Cornette; three brothers – Kirby Cornett and wife Patricia, Tim Cornette and wife Tammy and Elmer Cornette and wife Irene; two sisters – Mona Gaines and Kathy Balsar; one sister-in-law – Shirley Cornette; mother-in-law – Virginia Leonard and many nieces, nephews and friends that will miss him.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the Hamersville Church of Christ, 203 East Main Street, Hamersville, Ohio. Troy Braunstein will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hamersville Church of Christ, P.O. Box 126, Hamersville OH 45130. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com