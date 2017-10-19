Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs

Leto leads Western Brown girls to finish line –
By Wade Linville –
The Western Brown Lady Broncos finishing first among the five league opponents in this year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference Cross Country Championship Meet held at Western Brown High School, Oct. 14 to finish their regular season as league champs.
The Lady Broncos finished with a team score of 40, ahead of the runner up team from New Richmond High School that finished with a score of 52.
The Lady Broncos were led to the finish line by Sophia Leto, who placed second of 49 SBAAC American Division runners with a time of 20:58.73.
Winning the SBAAC American Division was New Richmond’s Jenna Burns with a time of 19:46.19.
Western Brown’s Carson Jones placed sixth overall with a time of 21:27.18, while teammate Amanda Woodyard placed seventh with a time of 22:07.71.
The fourth Lady Bronco to cross the finish line was Maddy Whisman, placing 14th overall with a time of 22:55.88, and rounding out Western Brown’s top five was Alanis Daugherty who placed 18th with a finish time of 23:16.85.
In the SBAAC National Division, it was the Blanchester Lady Wildcats claiming the league title with the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers placing second and the Georgetown Lady G-Men finishing third.
The Lady G-Men were led to the finish line by Katlin Colwell, who placed third of 37 SBAAC National Division runners with a time of 21:25.22.
Georgetown’s Olivia Waits finished 11th with a time of 23:14.50, while the third Lady G-Man to cross the finish line was Allyson McHenry, placing 18th with a time of 24:26.47.
Georgetown’s Grace Burrows finished 19th of 37 runners with a finish time of 24:37.23, and rounding out the Lady G-Men’s top five was Laura Wood, who placed 23rd with a finish time of 25:28.50.
SBAAC HS GIRLS RESULTS
American Division
1. Western Brown 40
2. New Richmond 52
3. Batavia 58
4. Goshen 91
5. Wilmington 115
National Division
1. Blanchester 54
2. Bethel-Tate 67
3. Georgetown 67
4. Williamsburg 68
5. Felicity-Fr. 75
It was the New Richmond Lions capturing this year’s SBAAC American Division title in high school boys cross country action, while the Western Brown Broncos finished a close second of six teams.
Western Brown’s Chase Easterling finished second of 74 runners with a time of 17:19.03.
Winning the high school boys’ race was Wilmington’s Simon Heys with a time of 16:58.30.
Western Brown’s Cade Eyre placed sixth overall with a time of 17:55.64, and the third Bronco to reach the finish line was A.J. Hurt, who placed 14th with a time of 18:40.29.
Western Brown’s Nicholas Garrido placed 16th with a time of 18:43.30, and rounding out Western Brown’s top five was Ryan Cooper, placing 18th with a time of 18:47.31.
Winning the SBAAC National Division was the Bethel-Tate Tigers with a team score of 39, while Blanchester finished runner-up with a score of 60.
The Georgetown G-Men finished fourth of six teams in the SBAAC National Division.
Leading the G-Men to the finish line was Tanner Ellis, who placed ninth of 61 National Division runners with a time of 18:30.76.
Georgetown’s Joshua Galley placed 15th overall with a time of 18:47.95, while teammate Emerson Cahall finished 16th with a time of 18:52.65.
The fourth G-Man to cross the finish line was Anthony Carrington, placing 29th with a time of 20:26.10, and rounding out the G-Men’s top five was Garrett Ernst, placing 33rd with a time of 20:41.77.
SBAAC HS BOYS RESULTS
American Division
1. New Richmond 52
2. Western Brown 56
3. Batavia 64
4. Wilmington 85
5. Goshen 123
6. Clinton-Massie 149
National Division
1. Bethel-Tate 39
2. Blanchester 60
3. Felicity-Fr. 62
4. Georgetown 87
5. Clermont NE 109
6. Williamsburg 161