Eugene M Jennings Jr

Eugene Martin Jennings, Jr., age 78 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, October 16, 2017 at his residence. He was retired from the Pepsi Cola General Bottlers Company in Cincinnati, Ohio after over forty years of service. He was a United States Army veteran and was stationed in Greenland as a tractor “cat’ operator. Eugene was a member of the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Association and his pride and joy was his 1952 Ford 8N tractor. He was very fond of his pet chicken – Henize and beagle – Chippy. Eugene was born April 14, 1939 in Chilo, Ohio the son of the late Eugene Martin and Georgia Elizabeth (Hicks) Jennings, Sr.. He was also preceded in death by one son – Michael C. Jennings and one sister – Irma C. Purdy.
Mr. Jennings is survived by two children – Eugene M. Jennings III of Georgetown, Ohio and Kimberly A. Michaelis of Georgetown, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Tyler M. Jennings, Meranda R. Jennings, Kalisa A. Jennings, Brooklyn M. Arnold-Jennings, Jonathon R. Jennings, Brittney N. Jennings and Sean A. Michaelis; three great grandchildren – Addy, Chase and Anthony Jennings; two sisters – L. Vera A. Seipelt of Georgetown, Ohio and Ivetta F. Dawes of Ripley, Ohio and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery with veterans services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post # 180.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home
2003 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown OH 45121.
