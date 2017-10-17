Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Ripley FFA off to a busy start this year Ripley River Village Christmas adds new events Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Prints available of Eagle Creek Bridge, by local artist Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Ripley McDonalds robbed overnight Familiar pizzeria in Ripley has new owners Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Ripley Council addresses roof replacement and paving projects Beasley Farm to remain agricultural forever Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Ripley artist to exhibit her works Ripley Police sponsor ‘Night Out in the Park’ Every BIRDY welcome at fish fry Have breakfast with RULH Superintendent Sept. 21 G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Rural Heritage Quilt Show winners RULH Elementary first graders take on new technology 2017 DAR Charity Golf Scramble St. Michael students visit “Living Lands and Waters” RULH High School reaches out to those in need Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Buildings demolished, Village waits to be paid Ohio Rural Heritage Festival celebrated Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Preparation begins for Ripley River Village Christmas celebration 3rd Annual Job Fair sponsored by Open Arms*****Always helps Veterans and others Evelyn E Smith
Billy R Kilgore Sr

Billy R. Kilgore, Sr., age 88 of Russellville, Ohio, died Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio.  He was retired from the former Ripley Gas/Blue Flame in Ripley, Ohio, after thirty-one years of service and was also co-owner of Sue’s Greenhouse in Russellville, Ohio for over thirty years.  He also managed several area farms and was an avid gardener.  Mr. Kilgore was born October 5, 1929 in Adams County, Ohio the son of the late Cecil Howard and Martha Irene (Poole) Kilgore.  He was also preceded in death by one son – George Kilgore and one sister – Betty Cockrell.

Mr. Kilgore is survived by his loving companion of fifty-six years – Sue Carpenter; four children – Billy R. “Rick” Kilgore, Jr. of Maysville, Kentucky, Martha Vaughn of Ripley, Ohio, Gary Kilgore of Macon, Ohio and David Kilgore of Ripley, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great great-grandchildren; one sister – Bonnie Roush of Russellville, Ohio and one aunt – Mabel Jones of Russellville, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Harold Arthur will officiate.  Visitation will be from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 18 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Arnheim, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:  www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

