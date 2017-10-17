Billy R. Kilgore, Sr., age 88 of Russellville, Ohio, died Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was retired from the former Ripley Gas/Blue Flame in Ripley, Ohio, after thirty-one years of service and was also co-owner of Sue’s Greenhouse in Russellville, Ohio for over thirty years. He also managed several area farms and was an avid gardener. Mr. Kilgore was born October 5, 1929 in Adams County, Ohio the son of the late Cecil Howard and Martha Irene (Poole) Kilgore. He was also preceded in death by one son – George Kilgore and one sister – Betty Cockrell.

Mr. Kilgore is survived by his loving companion of fifty-six years – Sue Carpenter; four children – Billy R. “Rick” Kilgore, Jr. of Maysville, Kentucky, Martha Vaughn of Ripley, Ohio, Gary Kilgore of Macon, Ohio and David Kilgore of Ripley, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great great-grandchildren; one sister – Bonnie Roush of Russellville, Ohio and one aunt – Mabel Jones of Russellville, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Harold Arthur will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 18 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Arnheim, Ohio.

