Thelma L. Gray, age 89, of Macon, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 14, 2017 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing Facility and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 18, 1928 in Brown County, OH the daughter of the late Benjamin and Bessie (Gelter) Sydnor.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Vern M. Gray. She was united in marriage to Vern M. Gray on December 20, 1947 in Ripley, OH. To this union, 4 loving children were born; Jennifer, Sharon, Lynn and Dale. A mother and homemaker, Thelma was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, friends and church. Thelma had an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of the Macon Church of Christ and played the piano for fifty plus years. Hosted many preachers, and dedicated her time with vacation bible school, Area Women’s Christian Fellowship, and Butler Springs Christian Academy. She worked for the Fincastle, Decatur Schools and Southern State Community College. She was an avid gardener, seamstress, and loved working in her flower beds. She continued to share those traits with her children and grandchildren. Thelma is survived by her family, Jennifer (Steve) Drew of Winchester, Sharon (John) Shelton of Winchester, Lynn (Bonnie) Gray of Sardinia and Dale (Michelle) Gray of Mt. Orab. Also leaves 13 grandchildren, and many loving great and great, great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, October 20, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Macon Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Jerrod Florence will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Liberty Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Chapel Perpetual Care Association, C/O Dale Gray, Treasurer, 8 Compton Place, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or the Macon Church of Christ, 11834 Emmons St., Winchester, OH 45697. Friends and Families may sign Thelma’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.