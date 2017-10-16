Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Ripley FFA off to a busy start this year Ripley River Village Christmas adds new events Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Prints available of Eagle Creek Bridge, by local artist Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Ripley McDonalds robbed overnight Familiar pizzeria in Ripley has new owners Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Ripley Council addresses roof replacement and paving projects Beasley Farm to remain agricultural forever Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Ripley artist to exhibit her works Ripley Police sponsor ‘Night Out in the Park’ Every BIRDY welcome at fish fry Have breakfast with RULH Superintendent Sept. 21 G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Rural Heritage Quilt Show winners RULH Elementary first graders take on new technology 2017 DAR Charity Golf Scramble St. Michael students visit “Living Lands and Waters” RULH High School reaches out to those in need Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Buildings demolished, Village waits to be paid Ohio Rural Heritage Festival celebrated Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Preparation begins for Ripley River Village Christmas celebration 3rd Annual Job Fair sponsored by Open Arms*****Always helps Veterans and others Evelyn E Smith
Obituaries

Thelma L Gray

About

Written by Ripley Bee

Thelma L. Gray, age 89, of Macon, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 14, 2017 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing Facility and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 18, 1928 in Brown County, OH the daughter of the late Benjamin and Bessie (Gelter) Sydnor.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Vern M. Gray. She was united in marriage to Vern M. Gray on December 20, 1947 in Ripley, OH. To this union, 4 loving children were born; Jennifer, Sharon, Lynn and Dale. A mother and homemaker, Thelma was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, friends and church. Thelma had an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of the Macon Church of Christ and played the piano for fifty plus years. Hosted many preachers, and dedicated her time with vacation bible school, Area Women’s Christian Fellowship, and Butler Springs Christian Academy. She worked for the Fincastle, Decatur Schools and Southern State Community College. She was an avid gardener, seamstress, and loved working in her flower beds. She continued to share those traits with her children and grandchildren. Thelma is survived by her family, Jennifer (Steve) Drew of Winchester, Sharon (John) Shelton of Winchester, Lynn (Bonnie) Gray of Sardinia and Dale (Michelle) Gray of Mt. Orab. Also leaves 13 grandchildren, and many loving great and great, great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, October 20, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Macon Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Jerrod Florence will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Liberty Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Chapel Perpetual Care Association, C/O Dale Gray, Treasurer, 8 Compton Place, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or the Macon Church of Christ, 11834 Emmons St., Winchester, OH 45697. Friends and Families may sign Thelma’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

