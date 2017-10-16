Billy R Kilgore Sr Carol D Roberts Thelma L Gray Ripley FFA off to a busy start this year Ripley River Village Christmas adds new events Man found dead in ditch Rev Alvin B Woodruff Jackson L Russell Lady Broncos bring home 11th SBAAC American Division title in 12 years Lady Rockets wrap up regular season Warriors rally for win Broncos make it two in a row Helen L Whalen Veterans saluted at the Brown County Fair Prints available of Eagle Creek Bridge, by local artist Tommy J Stamper Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Ripley McDonalds robbed overnight Familiar pizzeria in Ripley has new owners Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Ripley Council addresses roof replacement and paving projects Beasley Farm to remain agricultural forever Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Ripley artist to exhibit her works Ripley Police sponsor ‘Night Out in the Park’ Every BIRDY welcome at fish fry Have breakfast with RULH Superintendent Sept. 21 G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Rural Heritage Quilt Show winners RULH Elementary first graders take on new technology 2017 DAR Charity Golf Scramble St. Michael students visit “Living Lands and Waters” RULH High School reaches out to those in need Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Buildings demolished, Village waits to be paid Ohio Rural Heritage Festival celebrated Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Preparation begins for Ripley River Village Christmas celebration 3rd Annual Job Fair sponsored by Open Arms*****Always helps Veterans and others Evelyn E Smith
Carol D Roberts

Carol Darlene Roberts, age 70 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a beautician. Carol was born August 20, 1947 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late Wendell Walter and Lois Wyvetta (Gaffin) Downing. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one grandson – Todd Bayne Cahall, II and one great grandson – Kayden Elijah Cahall.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by three daughters – Crystal Cahall and husband Todd of Ripley, Ohio, Sonja Vance and husband Charles and Melissa Naylor and husband Ronnie all of Sardinia, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Ashley Clinton of Sardinia, Ohio, Josh Cahall and wife Stormi of Raceland, Kentucky, Jarad Cahall and wife Angel of Salem, Virginia, Brandon Naylor of Sardinia, Ohio, Kendal Morris and husband Andy of Morehead City, North Carolina, Blake Naylor and wife Mariah Columbus, Ohio, Craig Naylor of Bethel, Ohio and Tristen Cahall of Ripley, Ohio; six great grandchildren; one sister – Judy Dunseith and husband Bob of Mowrystown, Ohio; one brother – Larry Downing and wife Barb of Georgetown; numerous nieces and nephews and special friend – Benjamin “Benny” Jeffery of Georgetown, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Road, Sardinia, Ohio. Kevin Hamilton will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in the Sardinia Cemetery.  The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Road, Sardinia, Ohio 45171.
