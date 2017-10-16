Carol D Roberts

Carol Darlene Roberts, age 70 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a beautician. Carol was born August 20, 1947 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late Wendell Walter and Lois Wyvetta (Gaffin) Downing. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one grandson – Todd Bayne Cahall, II and one great grandson – Kayden Elijah Cahall. Carol Darlene Roberts, age 70 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a beautician. Carol was born August 20, 1947 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late Wendell Walter and Lois Wyvetta (Gaffin) Downing. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one grandson – Todd Bayne Cahall, II and one great grandson – Kayden Elijah Cahall.

Mrs. Roberts is survived by three daughters – Crystal Cahall and husband Todd of Ripley, Ohio, Sonja Vance and husband Charles and Melissa Naylor and husband Ronnie all of Sardinia, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Ashley Clinton of Sardinia, Ohio, Josh Cahall and wife Stormi of Raceland, Kentucky, Jarad Cahall and wife Angel of Salem, Virginia, Brandon Naylor of Sardinia, Ohio, Kendal Morris and husband Andy of Morehead City, North Carolina, Blake Naylor and wife Mariah Columbus, Ohio, Craig Naylor of Bethel, Ohio and Tristen Cahall of Ripley, Ohio; six great grandchildren; one sister – Judy Dunseith and husband Bob of Mowrystown, Ohio; one brother – Larry Downing and wife Barb of Georgetown; numerous nieces and nephews and special friend – Benjamin “Benny” Jeffery of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Road, Sardinia, Ohio. Kevin Hamilton will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in the Sardinia Cemetery. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Road, Sardinia, Ohio 45171.