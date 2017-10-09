Prints available of Eagle Creek Bridge, by local artist

By Martha B. Jacob –

For centuries people have appreciated the beauty and simplicity of an old covered bridge, both young and old. They bring back memories of a slower time in our history.

One local artist has forever captured the history of the Eagle Creek covered bridge in Brown County built in 1872. The bridge, located near Decatur, was destroyed by a spring flood in 1997.

Vickie Gilkison painted her picture of the Eagle Creek bridge, called Autumn On Eagle Creek, in watercolors which is available in prints.