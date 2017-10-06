Tommy J Stamper

Tommy Joe Stamper, age 87 of Ripley, Ohio, died Monday, October 2, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a United States Navy Korean War Era Veteran. Mr. Stamper studied at Berea College and Morehead State University, where he received his Bachelor’s degree, and at Xavier University, where he earned a Master’s degree in special education. He taught for many decades in Grahn, Kentucky, and in Bentonville, Higginsport and Felicity, Ohio. Mr. Stamper was an active member of the Ripley Church of Christ in Ripley, Ohio. He was an avid gardener and he dedicated much of his time to building churches, both domestically and internationally, and to serving the Lord. Mr. Stamper was born July 20, 1930 in Gregoryville, Kentucky the son of the late Arthur and Clarice (Littleton) Stamper. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Anleah Stamper; stepson – Paul Dane Scheek and granddaughter – Jodi Fenner. Mr. Stamper is survived by his daughters – Pamela Jo (Dana) Brooks and Teresa Ann (Kevin) Harris; daughter-in-law – Kristie Scheek; caregiver and special friend – Mary Lou Hauke; eleven grandchildren – Shauna (Tim) Pounders, Teri (Brad) Edwards, Eric (Kari) Brooks, Daniel (Dusti) Brooks, Aaron (Noelle) Brooks, Katie Fenner, Tyler Fenner, Kyle Harris, Sam Harris, Lindsey (Ben) Poole and Brandon (Erica) Scheek; sixteen great-grandchildren; one sister – Louetta Murphy of Georgetown, Kentucky. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the Ripley Church of Christ in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, also at the church. Interment of the cremains will follow the memorial service in Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley with Military Honors provided by the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post 367 of Ripley, Ohio. If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Mustard See Ranch (for foster children) 4725 Kuykendall Rd. Cookeville, TN. 38501/ www.mustardseedranchtn.org, Jack Ballard Church Builder’s. Inc. Attn: Dale Sikes 614 Beaver Ruin Rd. NW Lilburn, GA. 30047/ www.jbcb.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 38105/ www.stjude.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com