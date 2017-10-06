Sue Day Broncos move closer to SBAAC American Division title Lady G-Men working hard, showing improvement Sports complex soon to open in Mt. Orab Week 6 football roundup H Ray Warnock Ripley McDonalds robbed overnight Familiar pizzeria in Ripley has new owners Linda Taylor Rene Sizemore-Dahlheimer Eugene Snider Eric Workman Gregory Terry Edith M Moore Eileen Womacks Michael C Jennings Janice K Brunner Cheer squads compete at ‘Little State Fair’ Truck, tractor pulls draw a crowd at Brown County Fair Week 5 football roundup Lady Broncos rise to 11-6 with win over Batavia Broncos buck Clinton-Massie, Goshen James H Boyd Warren A Stanley Jane R Ernst Darrell F Anderson James W Ball Jr June R Paul Robert Kattine Tony W Ratliff Carroll G Boothby Ripley Council addresses roof replacement and paving projects Beasley Farm to remain agricultural forever Janet R Whitt Jacqualine Attinger L Mae Spencer Battle between Broncos, G-Men ends in tie SB Warriors rout Peebles, 60-0 Lady Jays celebrate first victory Lady Rockets on a roll Rockets cruise to 4-0 Broncos celebrate homecoming Sininger wraps up another outstanding regular season of high school golf Joan E Stevens Esther R Kennedy Myrtle Mays Ripley artist to exhibit her works Ripley Police sponsor ‘Night Out in the Park’ Every BIRDY welcome at fish fry Have breakfast with RULH Superintendent Sept. 21 G-Men win streak hits 5 Runners compete at Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady G-Men stand at 3-2-2 SHAC play begins for Ripley golfers Week 3 football roundup Jays rise to 5-2 with win over Williamsburg Audrey F Staten Rural Heritage Quilt Show winners RULH Elementary first graders take on new technology 2017 DAR Charity Golf Scramble St. Michael students visit “Living Lands and Waters” RULH High School reaches out to those in need Lillian E Cowdrey Catherine A Houk Warriors win Jim Neu XC Invite Week 2 football roundup Broncos unbeaten at 4-0 Lady Broncos compete in Bob Schul XC Invite Ronnie L Day Nettie F Lightner Buildings demolished, Village waits to be paid Ohio Rural Heritage Festival celebrated Henry E Fields Anleah W Stamper Maxine M Garrett U.S. 68 reopens Drought ends for Lady Rockets G-Men rise to 3-1 with back-to-back victories Rockets cruise to 4-0 win over Jays Lady Broncos start off SBAAC American Division play with 3-2 win over Goshen Week one football roundup Preparation begins for Ripley River Village Christmas celebration 3rd Annual Job Fair sponsored by Open Arms*****Always helps Veterans and others Evelyn E Smith Peggy A Wiederhold Thomas P Neary Warriors kick off SHAC play Lady Broncos stand at 2-1 Late Devil goals lead to Lady Warrior loss David R Carrington Sr 2017 Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Ripley DAR contributes towards new village flags Rural Heritage Festival event schedule Betty G Schatzman Robert L McAfee Paul V Tolle Herbert D Smith Helen R Little Eugene M Press Lady Broncos out to defend league title
Obituaries

Sue Day

About

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment

Sue Day, age 71, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing Facility and Rehabilitation Center. She was born October 20, 1945 in Portsmouth, OH the daughter of the late Paul E. and Joy (McGhee) Bihl. She retired from Western Brown School District as a teacher. She was also a member of the St. George Catholic Church and was a 4-H volunteer for many years.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother Danny Bihl. Sue is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, 9 months, Carlos Day of Georgetown, 2 sons; John (Diana) Day of Russellville, Paul (Marie) Day of Georgetown, KY, 1 daughter; Michelle (Kenny) Utley of Oakland, TN, 3 brothers; Robert Bihl of West Union, Patrick (Linda) Bihl of Winchester, Michael (Karen) Bihl of West Union, 1 sister; Mary Jo (Edward) Steubenrauch of Mason, OH, 5 grandchildren; Emerson, Caroline, Owen, Lena and Huck Day.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, October 9, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Father Dohrman Byers will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Ashridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday October 8, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Friends and Families may sign Sue’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Ripley Bee